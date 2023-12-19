Farm Online
Genetics Australia takes on Auzred portfolio

December 19 2023 - 1:00pm
From January 1, 2024, GA will assume ownership and management of the Auzred XB Semen portfolio which is made up of six main active sires. Picture supplied
From January 1, 2024, GA will assume ownership and management of the Auzred XB Semen portfolio which is made up of six main active sires. Picture supplied

The future of a local Australian Red breeding program has been secured with Genetics Australia (GA) taking on marketing and distribution of the Auzred XB genetics portfolio.

