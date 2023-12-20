Farm Online
Side event highlights the importance of animal source foods for healthy diets

December 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Distinguished speakers from IDF and European Dairy Association's official COP28 UAE side event. Picture from IDF Facebook page
The International Dairy Federation (IDF) and the European Dairy Association (EDA) organised an official side event at COP28 on "How animal source foods nourish the world in times of climate change".

