Agribusiness buzz in brief

Canada's big AustOn Corporation has grabbed a majority stake in prominent Victorian fruit growing, packing and marketing business, Montague, which will merge with its Pomona Valley subsidiary.
AustOn is the Australian agricultural subsidiary of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and has become a prominent horticultural investor local since 2018.
The Montague family's 75-year-old ties with the business will continue with Scott Montague retaining an ownership stake and becoming general manager of the merged operations.
He said the partnership would create new opportunities with the financial backing of a global investor allowing possibilities both investors were keen to explore in domestic and overseas markets.
AustOn operates Aroona Farms producing almonds in South Australia and Victoria, Jasper Farms growing avocados in Western Australia, Pomona Valley's apples and stonefruit business in Victoria, and Mitolo Family Farms, growing potatoes and onions in Australia.
Subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions the deal is set to be finalised in first half of 2024.
Crop protection and seeds business, Syngenta Australia has is buying into the agricultural technology company, Pairtree Intelligence.
Pairtree, at the forefront of data-driven solutions for sustainable farming, uses data analytics to optimise crop management, which Syngenta says will fit seamlessly with its own mission to promote sustainable and efficient farming practices by advancing precision agriculture.
The partnership would provide a grassroots approach to turning farm data into insight, benefiting farmers, their advisors and more broadly the agriculture industry.
Syngenta has previous worked with Pairtree Intelligence.
The expanded collaborative effort would ecplore new ways to allow farmers to share disparate data specific to their operation and make informed decisions to help crop yields and resource utilisation.
Pairtree Intelligence's founder and fifth-generation farmer, Hamish Munro, said the Australian agtech venture was looking forward to supporting the growth of services to help control of pests and diseases, including using innovative molecules and biologicals.
Bendigo Bank's Community Bank partnership with local communities has come to the rescue of banking services in the north western Tasmanian town of Smithton, buying the former Commonwealth Bank of Australia branch.
In the past year the Circular Head regional centre has seen both the Commonwealth Bank and ANZ closed their Smithton premises.
The Community Bank branch will be the only bank in town when the building is refurbished and it opens for business in March.
The Smithton and Districts Community Bank is part of the Bendigo Community Bank network which has returned more than $320 million in dividends to communities supporting these specialist banks across Australia.
After covering operating costs, all the profits made by the branch remain in the branch's local area to support local groups and projects and to pay dividends to local shareholders who invested funds to enable the growth of the branch.
The Australian Meat Industry Council has formed its new board for the 2023 to 2027 term under chairmanship of Tom Maguire, the group general manager of Victorian processor, HW Greenham and Sons.
AMIC is the peak body representing retailers, processors and smallgoods manufacturers, which until this month was chaired by Gary Hardwick.
Mr Maguire, who has more than 28 years of meat industry experience, will be supported by deputy chairman and National Retail Council chairman, Rob Constable from NSW and South Australian, Franz Knoll, representing the National Smallgoods Council, as Treasurer.
Other board members are Trevor Hill, Bruces Meats, SA; Peter Stocker, Magnificent Meat Company, Western Australia; Dominick Melrose, Melrose Meats, Queensland; Simon Linke, SAMEX, SA; Stacey McKenna, Midfield Group, Victoria; Terry Nolan, Nolans Meats, Qld, and Emily Pullen, Jims Jerky, Qld.
Peak industry body, Australian Grape and Wine has "grave concerns" about the value and impact of Queensland's expanded Container Refund Scheme, which began taking glass wine and spirits bottles as part of its 10-cent a bottle Containers for Change refund program last month.
Legislation now makes it unlawful for wine businesses to sell wine into Queensland unless they have registered with Container Exchange, executed a Container Recovery Agreement and registered their bottles.
"The government stated 98 per cent of Queenslanders supported this scheme, but didn't say this scheme will result in fewer wine choices, higher prices and, based on other states' cost benefit analyses, no significant increase in recycling of wine bottles or meaningful environmental benefits," said chief executive officer, Lee McLean.
Consultation prior to the changes being introduced was "nothing short of shambolic", leaving many producers, distributors and retailers unaware of what was happening and only a quarter of wineries registered to participate.
