Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agribusiness buzz in brief
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Canadians buy into Montague

Canada's big AustOn Corporation has grabbed a majority stake in prominent Victorian fruit growing, packing and marketing business, Montague, which will merge with its Pomona Valley subsidiary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help