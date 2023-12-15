Farm Online
Outstanding farming aggregation makes $15.65 million | Video

By Mark Phelps
Updated December 15 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
The outstanding 813 hectare (2009 acre) NSW's Liverpool Plains farming aggregation Garawah and Booligal has sold at an Elders auction for $15.65 million.

