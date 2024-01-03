New dairy research program gets to the root of pasture soil health

The Victorian Government is working closely with Victoria's dairy industry to improve soil health through a new innovative research program.
Minister for Agriculture Ros Spence and Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Michaela Settle visited Fernleigh Park Pastoral in Fiskville, Vic, recently to launch the $7 million DairySoil project, coinciding with World Soil Day celebrations.
The DairySoil project will introduce cutting-edge farming practices to help reduce industry's use of synthetic fertiliser, decrease greenhouse gas emissions and increase productivity and resilience to climate change.
This program will utilise state-of-art sensors to measure, map, retain and recover the moisture and nutrient levels needed to produce reliable and sustainable soil.
In partnership with Dairy Australia and the Gardiner Foundation, DairySoil is spearheading the initiative as part $42.5 million DairyFeedbase23-28 program.
The DairyFeedbase23-28 project is supporting transformational programs across soils, forages and animal nutrition over the next five years.
From researching soil health and pasture composition changes, to measuring and reducing methane emissions, the DairyFeedbase program will aim to increase the profitability and productivity of dairy farms while minimising their impact on the environment.
The projects will also link to other national research underway and make the most of Victoria's world-class facilities at Agriculture Victoria's Ellinbank and Hamilton SmartFarms and the AgriBio Centre for AgriBiosciences in Bundoora.
For more information visit, dairyfeedbase.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.