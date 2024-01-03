Farm Online
New dairy research program gets to the root of pasture soil health

January 3 2024 - 1:00pm
Soils will be the focus of a new dairy research program. File picture
The Victorian Government is working closely with Victoria's dairy industry to improve soil health through a new innovative research program.

