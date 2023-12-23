Funds to house rural workers

The state's peak rural council advocacy group has welcomed government guidelines for a $150-million worker housing fund for rural and regional parts of the state.
Premier Jacinta Allan and Regional Development Minister Gayle Tierney have announced requests for funding under the Regional Worker Accommodation Fund are now open for workers in key industries such as agriculture, hospitality and teaching.
Grants of between $150,000 and $5 million will be available to develop projects that support local businesses to retain and attract workers by delivering affordable housing and accommodation.
Rural Councils Victoria chair Mary-Ann Brown said the announcement matched one of the pillars of the organisation's Rural Housing Action Plan.
The five-point plan plan called for specific government funding to deliver homes for key workers across a range of key industries.
"The announcement follows several productive meetings between RCV and the government," Ms Brown said.
"RCV has been advocating to state and federal governments for action on rural housing since the RCV committee nominated housing as their number-one priority at the beginning of 2023.
"This was followed by a housing survey of all members at the 2023 RCV Forum in July to determine key issues across rural communities."
Research commissioned by RCV found rural Victoria needed 87,400 new homes by 2036.
Victoria has been plagued by worker shortages, particularly in the dairy industry, partly due to the a lack of housing, while interstate abattoirs are providing accommodation for their staff.
Ms Brown said it was pleasing to see the Victorian government had taken the RCV Rural Housing Action Plan into serious consideration and had begun delivering on the "asks" in the document.
"RCV is looking forward to working closely with the government to see projects delivered in rural Victorian communities," she said.
