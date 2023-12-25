Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Terara students commended for beautiful bovine Mrs Millbank

GE
By Glenn Ellard
December 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adding the final touches to Mrs Millbank, better known as Millie the cow, are Terara Public School students Ruby Cladingbowl, Fynn Peerless, Elise Grimes, Ally Hinsley and Hayden Cochrane. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Adding the final touches to Mrs Millbank, better known as Millie the cow, are Terara Public School students Ruby Cladingbowl, Fynn Peerless, Elise Grimes, Ally Hinsley and Hayden Cochrane. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Terara Public School's students have been recognised for their artistic efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.