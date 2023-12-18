Horticulture boost as US approves Australian irradiation facility

Australia's Steritech Merrifield irradiation facility has been certified for the export of horticulture produce to the US.
Australian Department of Agriculture acting head of trade Nicola Hinder said US Department of Agriculture approval of the Merrifield facility in Victoria was an important step forward for exporters interested in accessing the US through the irradiation pathway.
Irradiation is recognised as a safe, clean and sustainable treatment option for fresh horticulture products as it does not involve chemicals, gases, or leave any residues.
Instead ionising energy or radiation is used to kills insects, moulds, bacteria and other potentially harmful micro-organisms.
The Melbourne facility already services high value exports to countries including New Zealand and Vietnam and plays an important role in maintaining interstate trade within Australia while protecting Australia's biosecurity.
"Irradiation is becoming increasingly popular with our horticulture industry, trading partners and consumers to safely treat biosecurity pest risks," Ms Hinder said.
"Australia has approval to export irradiated mangoes and lychees to the US from approved facilities in northern Australia.
"Following the Merrifield facility's certification, these commodities can now be exported to the US via Victoria, expanding Australia's national capacity for irradiated exports to the US."
Steritech fresh produce business manager Ben Reilly said the approval would bring greater flexibility and security to the supply chain.
"The Melbourne certification will enhance access to different airports to service the US market and expand the number of road and rail freight options to move product to points of export for Australian exporters, most notably Northern Territory grown mangoes," Mr Reilly said.
