Dairyfarmers receive tribute in new Beston cheese range

South Australian dairy company Beston Global Food is paying homage to its farmer suppliers with the launch of a new cheese range called Farmers Tribute.
The state's largest dairy company, and the seventh largest in Australia, has launched the new branding in more than 100 stores and expects that to grow to more than 200 in six months time.
In a statement the company said the brand and its products - a premium cheese and cream cheese range handcrafted by cheesemakers in the Murraylands - aligned perfectly with its purpose of "extracting the maximum value from precious milk, paying tribute to the farmers, and doing so in the most sustainable way".
Beston has made direct payments of $105 million to local farmers for their milk this year, with the multiplier effect of those payments in regional areas estimated at more than $500m annually.
"Farmers Tribute proudly showcases the very best of South Australian dairy," Beston's statement said.
"We honour the dedicated dairy farmers, their world class milk and respect for our rich, abundant natural environment."
Cheeses from Beston's Murray Bridge cheesemaking facility have consistently won awards, with their vintage cheddar recently named champion at the 2023 Australian Grand Dairy Awards.
Beston Foods chief executive officer Fabrizio Jorge said the company was proud to bring a product paying tribute to their farmer suppliers to market via their South Australian retail partners.
"The brand is perfectly aligned to our company purpose, pays tribute to our highly valued farmers, showcases our expert specialty cheesemaking talents, and accelerates our journey to higher value and branded retail," he said.
Beston believes premium products like the Farmers Tribute range will help them capitalise on the high growth of the specialty cheese segment in Australia.
