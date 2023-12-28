Students win $300 prize for their creativity with Gibsy the cow

One cow received special treatment from a group of students and was decorated to look her best for a unique competition.
The Frensham Junior school took part in this year's Picasso Cows, and received a special mention from Dairy Australia for their cow Gibsy.
The annual program focuses on teaching primary school students about the Australian dairy industry, dairy products and sustainable farming practices.
As part of the project, the Year 6 students painted a life-size fibreglass cow and learned about the industry through doing their own research, journalling, completing work sheets and visited the Fairway Farm.
Student Monty said at the Wildes Meadow farm, they learned about different dairy products, what happens when a cow is milked, and that being a farmer is an expensive pursuit.
"This topic provided us with lots of learning opportunities," she said.
The school won $300 for its special mention.
"It felt great to know we got a special mention and the hard work has paid off," classmate Em said.
"We're also really proud of our achievements and really proud it led to something like this."
Students drew their own designs and then came together to vote on their favourites, and incorporate different elements.
They then started with a base coat before painting the cow.
Up close, Gibsy is decorated with different dairy products, her four stomachs, and farming practices.
Students also made grass, a bucket and bugs to showcase the importance of biodiversity in dairy farming.
A comment from the judges said that they praised students for their creative abilities and the extensive research they undertook to complete the project.
Year 6 teacher Lynn Venish said it was the first time the school entered Picasso Cows and she was "delighted" with the result.
"I think the students clearly from their reflections, they really enjoyed the process because it was different," she said.
Year 6 then helped kindergarten students make small papier-mâché cows.
Em said the students wanted to use the prize money for something students would enjoy in the future, such as a bench.
The accolade follows Kangaloon Public School winning the competition overall in 2019 with their cow Daisy.
