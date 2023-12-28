Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Students win $300 prize for their creativity with Gibsy the cow

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
December 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 6 and kindergarten students from Frensham Junior School got creative in the Picasso Cows competition and painted Gibsy the Cow. Year 6 yeacher Lynn Venish and art teacher Jacqui Bolt (pictured) helped them with the project. Picture by Briannah Devlin
Year 6 and kindergarten students from Frensham Junior School got creative in the Picasso Cows competition and painted Gibsy the Cow. Year 6 yeacher Lynn Venish and art teacher Jacqui Bolt (pictured) helped them with the project. Picture by Briannah Devlin

One cow received special treatment from a group of students and was decorated to look her best for a unique competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.