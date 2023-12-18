Farm Online
'Jewel in the crown' Hunter Valley property sold | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

The 311 hectares (767 acres) 'jewel in the crown' Hunter Valley property Melbee has sold.

