Improved access to key information for dairy manufacturers and exporters

THIRTY-SIX per cent of Australia's milk production is exported, and with more people asking for high-quality Australian dairy, more dairy manufacturers are looking to access international trade markets.
Dairy Australia (DA) offers dairy manufacturers technical support in the negotiation and implementation of trade agreements and policy negotiations.
DA also provides information from a variety of sources to support small-to-medium enterprises interested in manufacturing and/or exporting Australian dairy products.
What is the Dairy Export Assurance Program?
The Dairy Export Assurance Program (DEAP) is an initiative of the Commonwealth government where the government, state regulatory agencies and industry are working together to streamline and modernise Australia's already robust export system.
The Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry is partnering with Dairy Australia to deliver four projects:
As a part of these projects, DEAP has released two new tools, the Welcome Pack and the Dairy Export Registration Manual.
These tools provide new and improved access to key information for new and existing manufacturers and exporters.
What is the Welcome Pack?
Potential dairy exporters are given a warm welcome and access to information they need to become export registered through DEAP's new Welcome Pack, now accessible through the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's website using the QR code below.
The Welcome Pack will improve the industry's understanding of the requirements and expectations when applying for dairy export registration.
It also introduces those new to export to the department's free export facilitator service, which offers tailored assistance to dairy manufacturers that are looking to become export registered.
What is the Dairy Export Registration Manual?
The Dairy Export Registration Manual is designed to assist new and existing dairy manufacturers and exporters in building capability, knowledge and understanding of the legislative requirements that must be complied with for export eligibility.
The manual examines each auditable element of the Approved Arrangement - a food safety plan, providing practical examples, videos and scenario-based self-assessment questions, enabling the user to quickly absorb the information. It provides links to external resources allowing for a holistic approach for the exporter when developing their Approved Arrangement.
The manual also covers all required elements of an Approved Arrangement including - but not limited to - Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), personnel hygiene, pest control, pasteurisation, protective clothing and training.
Explanations of the conditions for each element describe what is needed and why such detail is necessary to satisfy export and importing country requirements.
Explore the Dairy Export Registration Manual by scanning the QR code below or visiting dairyexport.au.
For further information or queries regarding dairy export, contact the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's Dairy Eggs and Fish Exports team via email at dairyeggsfish@aff.gov.au.
