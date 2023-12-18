Christmas bonus: BOM predicting good rain for parts of NSW, Qld

While the focus may be on the far north, Australia official weather forecaster is predicting good rain for big parts of eastern NSW and parts of southern Queensland heading into Christmas.
The Bureau of Meteorology's latest eight day forecast show 15-50mm for a big section of eastern NSW, while a big area of southern Queensland is likely to receive 15-25mm.
The outlook is dry for much of the rest of Australia, with much of the continent expected to only receive from zero to 1mm during the next eight days.
While welcome by southern graingrowers racing to harvest cereal crops, the outlook is less appealing for livestock producers preparing for the start of the 2024 weaner cattle sales.
Slow moving, former tropical Cyclone Jasper is currently located over western Cape York Peninsula.
BOM says a trough extends east from the low onto the North Tropical Coast and continuing to deliver very heavy rainfall.
"High uncertainty persists, but the low will most likely move into the the Gulf of Carpentaria on late Monday or on Tuesday," BOM says.
Modelling suggests Jasper is likely to head north once in the Gulf, eventually veering to the north east in the Torres Strait.
BOM says a trough stretches from the north west into south east Queensland and will bring unsettled conditions.
Further south, widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecast from Wednesday, particularly over the eastern half of NSW.
A further three cyclones can be expected to cross the Australian coast this season.
BOM says on average 11 tropical cyclones form each year in the Australia region, with four typically crossing the coast.
However, El Nino conditions may reduce that number, the bureau says.
