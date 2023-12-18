Farm Online
Home/News

Christmas bonus: BOM predicting good rain for parts of NSW, Qld

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOM is predicting good rain for big parts of eastern NSW and parts of southern Queensland heading into Christmas. Map: BOM
BOM is predicting good rain for big parts of eastern NSW and parts of southern Queensland heading into Christmas. Map: BOM

While the focus may be on the far north, Australia official weather forecaster is predicting good rain for big parts of eastern NSW and parts of southern Queensland heading into Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.