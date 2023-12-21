Farm Online
Home/Weather

Jet streams control synoptic weather patterns

By Don White, Weatherwatch
December 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jet streams control synoptic weather patterns
Jet streams control synoptic weather patterns

For continental Australia, lying adjacent to the Indian, Pacific and Southern oceans means that Australian climate patterns have a very variable relationship with broad-scale climate drivers on this part of the planet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.