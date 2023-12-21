Jet streams control synoptic weather patterns

For continental Australia, lying adjacent to the Indian, Pacific and Southern oceans means that Australian climate patterns have a very variable relationship with broad-scale climate drivers on this part of the planet.
The El Nino is now a well-known global climate feature that often results in below average rain and above average daytime temperatures in Australia, particularly in the second half of the calendar year and past events have resulted in some of the country's most severe droughts.
To many people, especially farmers, its name has become synonymous with dry and hot weather in at least eastern and northern Australia. But it is important to understand that no two El Nino events impact Australia in the same way and that useful rain events can still occur with an El Nino event.
This year, both September and October featured below average rain over most of the country and this period was Australia's driest two consecutive months since records began around 1900.
Then things turned around significantly. The sudden shift from dry to wet weather in November highlights that El Nino is not the only factor influencing Australia's rainfall patterns and associated weather.
The broad scale climate influencers like El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole influence seasonal patterns but often the individual synoptic weather patterns are controlled by jet streams. The jet stream is a current of very fast-moving air that flows generally from west to east around the Earth at around 10 to 15km above sea level.
Often the shape of these jet streams can influence the movement of high- and low-pressure systems near Earth's surface. When a jet stream meanders and has parts of it flowing from south to north and other parts from north to south, it is referred to as being in a meridional pattern. This is what happened in November, which led to a long spell of rain and thunderstorms over the country's east and south east.
On the other side of this meander, it led to heatwave conditions in the south west of WA around the same time. The jet stream meandering has decreased in recent weeks so more typical El Nino will again become dominant.
This is the reason why past such events have shown some variation and means that the mention of an El Nino should not automatically be greeted with doom and gloom. The current event is likely to slowly weaken into the New Year, but retain some influence through until around the end of autumn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.