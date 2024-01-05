Dairy Week bigger and brighter

INTERNATIONAL Dairy Week will be bigger and brighter this year with an exciting new youth event planned.
The event is also growing - with more than 1100 show entries received by mid-December.
Co-director Declan Patten said youth was an important focus for his team when they took over the event in 2021.
So in 2023 he had reached out to the team from Cows Create Careers about developing something for IDW.
The result is a competition that's attracted 34 students from schools across three states.
Students will compete in three separate events:
Mr Patten said the students would stay overnight in the area before taking part in the event on Wednesday, January 17.
"I did some speaking at Cows Create Careers years ago, and what I loved about it was sharing my story with young kids who maybe didn't have a great knowledge of the dairy industry or the agricultural industry and showing them that the industry has given me incredible opportunities in my life to travel and to meet people," Mr Patten said.
"This new event will be amazing to expose those kids to International Dairy Week. It's exciting to see what the future might hold for them."
Local community
IDW is also broadening its involvement with the local Tatura community.
A Food Truck Festival introduced last year would be expanded this year to also include market stalls.
The event to be held on Saturday, January 13, brings together the community and exhibitors.
IDW remains the Australian dairy industry's premier showing event with seven different breeds judged across all age groups, as well as an all-breeds youth show.
The event has again attracted a some of the best judges from around the world.
A massive all-breeds sale will be held in the evening of Wednesday, January 17.
A seminar series to be run on January 16 and January 17 covers subjects from calf rearing to farm safety, feeding and making the most from genomic testing and technology.
A Dairy Industry Leaders breakfast will be held on Thursday, January 18, before the main day of judging, which culminates in the crowning of IDW Interbreed Supreme Champion.
Head to event's website at www.idwaus.com/ for more information.
