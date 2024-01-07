Attracting and retaining workers on farm

ATTRACTING and retaining good workers in the dairy industry has always been challenging, but there are a range of free resources and information available to Australian dairy farmers through Dairy Australia that can help.
Dairy Farm Jobs Board
The Dairy Farm Jobs Board allows farmers to post job vacancies for free. It's on the dairyjobsmatter.com.au website and reaches jobseekers exploring dairy farming jobs as a result of Dairy Australia's on-going national marketing campaign.
Mark Peterson, from Alcheringa Biodynamic Farm, Nathalia, northern Victoria, had been finding it difficult to recruit workers for his dairy farm.
Searching for an assistant herd manager, Mr Peterson had used a range of avenues for attracting new workers without success before trying the jobs board.
"In the past we'd mainly used Facebook and Gumtree to try to find workers, but the quality of candidates just wasn't there," Mr Peterson said.
"However, when we posted our assistant herd manager job on Dairy Australia's Dairy Farm Jobs Board, we received inquiries from a number of quality candidates within just a few days.
"We found three strong candidates for the role - all serious people who had knowledge of the industry. One had even been a dairy farmer previously who wanted to get back into the industry and was even interested in talking to us about share farming and leasing down the track.
"We were able to pull the ad off the jobs board after only 10 days because we'd found enough quality candidates. They were all people well worth talking to, and far better than those we ever found through Facebook and Gumtree."
Mr Peterson now happily recommends the Dairy Farm Jobs Board to farmers looking for workers.
"My advice to dairy farmers looking for workers is to only put it up on the Dairy Farm Jobs Board first," he said.
"I wouldn't look anywhere else. I would certainly recommend using it."
Since its launch early last year, more than 400 jobs have been posted on the Dairy Farm Jobs Board. Farmers can also get support and guidance from their local regional Dairy Australia staff in reaching interested candidates.
People leadership
'Farming with My Team' is a free online workshop designed to provide farmers with an insight into their own leadership style and build their leadership skills.
Participants will understand the benefits being a good leader will have on their team and assist in addressing workforce attraction and retention challenges.
Employment practices
Farmers can build their confidence and skills as an employer with the free online Employment Basics program. The course is perfect for those looking for support in recruitment, retention and training of staff on a dairy farm.
People in Dairy website The People in Dairy website (thepeopleindairy.org.au) provides a one-stop shop for employers to access supporting resources to effectively manage employees in their business.
Employment Starter Kit
The Employment Starter Kit (ESKi) is available on The People in Dairy website and provides easy access to the information and documents farmers need to start employing someone.
Find out more at dairyaustralia.com.au/people or speak to a local Dairy Australia regional development program team.
