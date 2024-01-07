Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Attracting and retaining workers on farm

January 7 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Since its launch last year, more than 400 jobs have been posted on the Dairy Farm Jobs Board. Picture supplied
Since its launch last year, more than 400 jobs have been posted on the Dairy Farm Jobs Board. Picture supplied

ATTRACTING and retaining good workers in the dairy industry has always been challenging, but there are a range of free resources and information available to Australian dairy farmers through Dairy Australia that can help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.