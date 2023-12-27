High fibre wheat shows promise in the field

Grain breeder AGT is confident its high amylose wheat (HAW) lines, bred for their high fibre levels, will carve out a successful niche in the grain market.
AGT currently has one HAW line, HAW1, being grown commercially while the second variety is deep into the trial process prior to a release, with hopes high of a yield advantage in comparison to the original cultivar.
AGT's head of science and business development Tristan Coram said the varieties had been developed with clear end use characteristics in mind.
"There is strong market demand for products with additional health benefits," Dr Coram said.
The wheat lines are based on genetics discovered by CSIRO and have been developed by AGT together with Arista Cereal Technologies.
High fibre wheat is being grown commerciallyin areas such as Victoria's Wimmera and North Central regions and the Riverina under a closed loop production system managed by Farm Trade Australia.
The HAW lines are classified by Grains Australia as Australian Innovative Wheat, a new wheat class designed to recognise specific functionality.
Dr Coram said HAW was distinguished from conventional wheat due to its high levels of fermentable fibre, ten times higher than normal varieties.
The HAW wheat has a higher amount of starch as amylose as opposed to amylopectin.
This makes it more resistant to digestion which in turn is beneficial as more ends up in the digestive system where it becomes food for beneficial bacteria.
Allied Pinnacle is processing HAW in Australia.
Brett Duczmal, Allied Pinnacle national commodity manager said the company was seeing solid demand from consumers from products containing the high fibre flour.
"The health conscious market is certainly growing and we think this will become a valuable niche product for us," he said.
In Japan, there has already been significant work in producing an array of products, from noodles to bread containing the high fibre flour, via the Japanese commercial partner, milling giant Nisshin.
Quality control manager at Nisshin Koji Murakami said extensive testing work had been done to create products that tasted as close to the original as possible with the high fibre flour, which Nisshin have named Amuleia.
The high fibre flour presented some tricks in terms of getting it to behave and look as close to normal flour as possible, but Mr Murakami said painstaking research had meant the company had come up with products that replicated the originals closely.
His colleague Kenichiro Takamatsu said care had been taken to maintain a bright white colour in the flour.
In the Japanese market, bright, white flour is prized, with consumers not liking the brown colour of wholemeal products.
Gavin Puls, who farms at Dooen, in Victoria's Wimmera, said he had taken up the challenge of growing HAW in order to diversify and grow a high value wheat line.
He said it had behaved much like conventional wheat, however there is a yield penalty.
Dr Coram said excitement continued to build in regards to the wheat's nutritional story.
"People continue to look to improve their digestive and gut health and these healthier products can play a big role in helping them with that."
