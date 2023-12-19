Farm Online
Home/Beef

The Redgums pathway to carbon neutral beef

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Red Angus breeders Cliff and Maree Downey have honed in on sustainability practices specific to their environment to be carbon neutral. Photo supplied.
Victorian Red Angus breeders Cliff and Maree Downey have honed in on sustainability practices specific to their environment to be carbon neutral. Photo supplied.

One of the key lessons emerging from those at the forefront of beef farming carbon mitigation is the need to target land management practices specific to particular environments, given the enormous diversity in cattle-growing country across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.