New ag innovation leader believes sector ready to launch

Taking agrifood technology and innovations to the paddock is achieved through AgriFutures Producer Technology Uptake Program (PTUP). To-date, the program has connected with 59 producer groups and 1800 producers to test and trial agrifood technology on farm and address barriers to adoption through training, network events, forums and field days. In 2023, PTUP provided various tech adoption grants of up to the value of $100,000 to help producers and groups looking to take up agrifood tech in their businesses.