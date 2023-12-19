Farm Online
Home/Machinery

New ag innovation leader believes sector ready to launch

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
December 19 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgriFutures' Global Innovation Networks was created to build producer capability to adopt technology and innovation. Picture file
AgriFutures' Global Innovation Networks was created to build producer capability to adopt technology and innovation. Picture file

New AgriFutures Global Innovation Networks general manager Harriet Mellish says when it comes to innovation and technology in the agrifood sector, Australia is on the edge of immense opportunity despite a global downturn in investment in startups and scale-ups last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help