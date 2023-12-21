2023 - the year in review

Bushfires continue to affect vast areas across Australia putting added strain on slaughter capacity to accommodate cattle from fire-affected properties. CPSU industrial action spreads to government vets and meat inspectors in export plants. Supermarkets under fire for retail meat pricing. Jack's Creek takes title once again for World's Best Steak. Pakenham saleyards, pioneer in fully roofed, soft-floor design, to close mid-2024. Legislation establishes Inspector-General Animal Welfare and Live Animal Exports. Rain brings widespread relief to fire affected areas. Slaughter cattle bookings drop out and rates jump to 470/400 to fill gaps. Beef exports slip to 93,802t. EYCI climbs to 478c/kg. Jason Strong resigns from MLA after five years as MD.

