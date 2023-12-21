2023 - the year in review

2022 beef exports lowest in 19 years. US providing intense competition in Japan and Korea markets. Woolworths reveals plans to close in-store butcheries. Ex-tropical cyclone Ellie brings heavy flooding to the Kimberley region. Rain in central and north Qld delays start-up of some plants. December's closing grid rates of 680c/kg for YP ox and 600c for heavy cow lose 20c by mid-month. Victorian weaner sales start with a sale average of 505c/kg for Angus steers at Wodonga. Flatback feeders ease to 365c/kg. Prominent livestock and processing industry identity John Keir dies aged 76.
China eases access for imported beef. Brazil reports another BSE case and suspends beef trade with China. US dominating Australia in Asian beef markets. MLA expects herd will reach 28.8m head this year. National Cattle Language finalised. Wet weather still causing some lost time, but cattle numbers start to flow by mid-month. Grid rates come off to 650/580 then fall further to 620/550c. North-west best start to the wet season in decades. Cattle Australia names Luke Bowen as inaugural CEO. Popular CQ cattle buyer Rob Barnard dies.
UK approves trade agreement with Australia. China re-admits Brazil beef imports. Teys unveils Centralised Distribution Centre at Port of Brisbane. MLA launches Aussie Meat Trade Hub. ABS announces plan to abandon cattle herd surveys. Properties evacuated as flooding hits NW Qld and Barkly regions but hot, dry weather in eastern Australia starts run of slaughter cattle. Shifts maximised with extras and Saturday overtime. Grid rates drop to 590/510c. Heavy feeders drop to 355c. EYCI falls below 700c. Heavy losses taken on GF cattle reflecting earlier high cattle prices.
US market under pressure from high level of Brazilian quota beef imports. Bindaree buys Monbeef, Cooma. Kilcoy Global Foods grand champion at AWA branded beef competition. Longreach Pastoral College sold but AAM consortium misses out. Gulf councillors plead for flood recovery funding. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announces higher biosecurity import charges. Rates lift to 610/530. Beef exports 72,063t. China, at 16,745t, becomes largest market destination. Harry Waters, Elders Gundagai, wins young auctioneers. Alan Acton killed in helicopter accident.
EU sets aside 1.47 billion euros for buyout of thousands of Dutch farmers to reduce nitrogen deposition loads. 'Other Country' US beef quota filled due to high volumes from Brazil. TFI starts new Murray Bridge plant. AMG Cootamundra upgrade nears completion. AA Co reports $67.4m profit but still no dividend. Majors withdraw grids as June fully covered and space bookings being taken for July. Last quotes 550/460. Heavy feeders dip below 300c. EYCI falls to 589c. Beef exports 91,479t. China maintains lead destination at 19,569t.
Aust/UK FTA enters into force June 1. Ten-year milestone for JBS Great Southern grassfed brand. Coominya starts permanent night shift. Cattle oversupply continues, dropping rates to 525/440. Losses on GF beef continue as expensive feeder cattle still coming through. Beef exports 94,009t. US takes over lead destination at 20,585t. Mark Allison to stay on as Elders chief. Beef processing industry innovator Richie Goldup dies aged 85. Former Primary Industries Minister, Simon Crean dies aged 74.
Indonesia suspends cattle imports from four Australian facilities. EU trade talks stall despite renewed effort from Trade Minister Don Farrell. US beef cow herd at lowest level since 1971. Australian domestic market awash with beef. Move to lower breed content to 50pc in Australian Angus breed programs. Rain in Qld and NSW disrupts kills. BOM reserves judgement on El Nino declaration. Texas Angus sets Australian all-breeds record bull price of $360,000. Southern operators come north causing rates to jump 10c to 530/450. Beef exports soar to 97,305t with US the standout at 23,910t.
Malaysia joins Indonesia in suspending cattle imports from Australia. Argentina backs away from plan to ban beef exports. Minerva buys 16 meat plants from South America competitor, Marfrig. SEALS surrenders export licence ending distinguished live export business started by the late John Kaus and Sid Parker. Eastern Australia rapidly drying off lifts slaughter supply causing rates to ease to 505/425. ABS reports Female Slaughter Ratio for June quarter at 48pc but too early to call start of liquidation phase. EYCI falls below 500c/kg. Beef exports reach three-year high at 102,351t. US continues to lead at 25,760t. BOM rates El Nino as likely. JBS Northern livestock manager Scott Carswell calls time.
Indonesia lifts restrictions on Australian export yards and Malaysia lifts suspension of cattle exports from Australia. NLIS gets $22.5m funding boost. JBS announces plans for a second shift at Dinmore. Slaughter supply increases on worsening seasonal conditions. Grid rates in freefall down to 435/375. Beef exports ease back to 98,713t but US still strong at 24,430t. EYCI dips below 400c/kg. BOM declares El Nino. Luke Bowen steps down from Cattle Australia over health issues.
EU trade deal stalls with red meat access a key issue. Middle East Gulf countries accept higher shelf life on vacuum packed chilled meats from Australia. Greenham opens new beef plant at Tongala. Australia's first automated beef scribing system to be trialled at Kilcoy Global Foods. Casino Coop posts $11m loss for 2023 financial year. Slaughter cattle oversupply continues and rates drop further to 425/355. Beef exports hit four-year high at 105,131t. US remains top market at 27,612t, highest monthly volume since 2016. David Jochinke elected president of NFF.
Bushfires continue to affect vast areas across Australia putting added strain on slaughter capacity to accommodate cattle from fire-affected properties. CPSU industrial action spreads to government vets and meat inspectors in export plants. Supermarkets under fire for retail meat pricing. Jack's Creek takes title once again for World's Best Steak. Pakenham saleyards, pioneer in fully roofed, soft-floor design, to close mid-2024. Legislation establishes Inspector-General Animal Welfare and Live Animal Exports. Rain brings widespread relief to fire affected areas. Slaughter cattle bookings drop out and rates jump to 470/400 to fill gaps. Beef exports slip to 93,802t. EYCI climbs to 478c/kg. Jason Strong resigns from MLA after five years as MD.
Australia joins COP28 Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture. McDonald's loses court battle to stop Hungry Jack's selling Big Jack burgers. Teys Naracoorte, JBS Brooklyn and Minerva Colac regain China access. Six plants still under suspension. Senate inquiry launched into supermarket food pricing. Qld government announces $3m funding for improvements to Cloncurry, Maxwelton and Hughenden rail trucking yards. Korea beef export safeguard triggered. Surge in young cattle prices continues with EYCI exceeding 550c/kg. Final grid rates for the year 460-470 for YP ox and 390-400 for heavy cow. Kidman buys Driza-Bone apparel and Rossi Boots brands. Tom Maguire elected chair of AMIC. Dr Beth Cookson replaces Dr Mark Schipp as Australia's chief veterinary officer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.