Costs to pastoralists from arson runs into tens of millions

The cost to pastoralists from maliciously lit fires in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions of northern Western Australia has been estimated at more than $44 million over the past three years and the incidents are increasing every year.
A recent survey of pastoralists in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions, undertaken by the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association - the area's membership-based, beef industry development and advocacy body - indicated that arson has accounted for more than 2.6m hectares of pastoral land burnt over the past three years.
This figure includes more than 800,000 hectares this year.
KPCA chief executive officer Bron Christensen said the incidents of arson have predominantly occurred in the mid to late dry season each year.
"We all know that fire is an effective management tool utilised by pastoralists and traditional owners in land and pasture regeneration, however these fires, lit deliberately at a time when there is an increased dry fuel load result in a hot and uncontrollable fire that decimates the environment and takes years to recover from," she said.
"These fires are putting the lives of those trying to control the fires at risk, as well as the lives of the people living in the communities on the pastoral stations. An unexpected wind direction change and we could be facing not just a catastrophe but a major tragedy."
Stock losses of up to 4,000 head have been reported as a result of the arson events with all pastoralists reporting significant losses of native wildlife.
Pastoralists have been left scrambling to secure fodder to replace lost pasture with fodder costs over the past three years estimated at $8m.
Productivity losses of more than $17m across the Kimberley and Pilbara have been reported as infrastructure is replaced, carrying capacity is reduced and the burnt land recovers, often taking a period of years.
Ms Christensen said the KPCA has approached the Western Australian Minister for Police, Paul Papalia, to provide an annual, seasonal presence of the WA Arson Squad to the regions as both a deterrent and to provide consequences for the perpetrators of the arson.
