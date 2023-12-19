Sold to the highest bidder - Raine and Horne's aggressive foray into New Zealand

One of Australia's oldest family-owned real estate firms has bought one of New Zealand's biggest real estate networks.
Raine & Horne has swiftly expanded its Kiwi footprint by buying the Mike Pero Real Estate network which dominates real estate business in the South Island.
That nationwide network will be rebranded to Raine & Horne.
Raine & Horne entered the New Zealand real estate market earlier this year and before this latest buyout had 13 offices there in the North Island.
It now has 68 offices in New Zealand with Mike Pero Real Estate's 55 franchisees and 120 licensed real estate agents.
Mike Pero is discontinuing its real estate operations to focus on its core financial services capabilities through Mike Pero Mortgages.
Raine and Horne has agreed to work exclusively with Mike Pero Mortgages to deliver financial service solutions to its customers in New Zealand.
The intention is for the newly acquired business to be headquartered out of Christchurch which is the traditional home of Mike Pero Real Estate and a stronghold for the network.
Raine and Horne was founded by Tom Raine and Joseph Horne in Sydney in 1883.
The fast-growing business launched a franchising business model in the 1970s and now has offices in Queensland, South Australia, Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia.
It has also established "numerous" offices globally.
Today more than 3000 people globally are part of the Raine and Horne Group, which sold $10 billion worth of real estate and managed over 120,000 properties worldwide in 2022.
Raine and Horne chairman Angus Raine said the Mike Pero brand made a significant contribution to the New Zealand real estate landscape, particularly in Christchurch and the South Island.
"Mike Pero Real Estate is a strong heritage business, like Raine & Horne, made up of passionate owners and agents who we look forward to serving, developing and growing as we have done in the gold and charcoal successfully for decades worldwide," he said.
"With the property market once again showing healthy signs, the demand for a major real estate brand such as Raine & Horne in New Zealand is evident. With each of our current 13 offices all rebranding from rival networks, there is significant appetite for an alternative brand with the size, technology, heritage and capability to drive growth."
Mr Raine also highlighted that the similarities between the real estate markets in New Zealand and Australia, along with close ties between the two countries, were instrumental in the firm's aggressive expansion into the New Zealand market.
"There's a notable alignment in our agency practices, paving the way for our successful expansion."
The official transition from Mike Pero Real Estate to Raine and Horne will start to take place in early 2024.
