Ridley's stockfeed ambitions climb with NZ pet meat business buy

Ridley Corporation will spend $52 million expanding its footprint at the higher end of its animal feed products market, buying New Zealand frozen pet food producer, Oceania Meat Processors.
Conveniently, two thirds of Oceania's operational activity is in Australia - next door to one of Ridley's meat rendering and ingredient recovery plants at Laverton in Melbourne.
OMP, established 21 years ago at Timaru in NZ's Canterbury region, takes bones, offal and meat offcuts for mincing and packing as 25 kilogram frozen block products for the global pet food market.
It is one of only two such operators in Australia.
More than 60 per cent of its NZ and Australian output goes to export markets, including a well established supply chain in North America based on storage facilities in Texas and Pennsylvania and a logistics office in Arizona.
The Melbourne-based stockfeed business expected its takeover to be finalised by late March and be earnings per share accretive during the first year of ownership.
OMP's high value product would make a "meaningful contribution" to Ridley's business, enhancing the company's overall offering to suppliers and pet food customers.
Ridley currently uses abattoir by-products in its own cooking and rendering process at plants at Laverton and in the Hawkesbury Valley outside Sydney, turning waste poultry and red meat cuts into dried meal for pet food producers, or livestock feed mixes and pellets.
Tallows and oils are recovered for sale to other markets, which increasingly include the renewable diesel industry.
Managing director, Quinton Hildebrand, said expansion in this mechanically deboned meat product category was a key growth strategy for the company.
OMP's frozen product offering would provide higher value nutrients from similar raw materials already handled by Ridley.
It would also enable Ridley to get optimal stockfeed value from the raw materials it collected from abattoirs and offer capabilities to process bespoke lines for "blue chip" pet food customers producing wet pouch style lines.
About 87 per cent of OMP's base ingredient is sheepmeat and 9pc grassfed beef, while the remainder includes venison, salmon, kangaroo and even crocodile.
Key management personnel would also be secured as part of the transaction.
Ridley's current animal feed business spans bulk and packaged nutrition solutions for a diverse mix of species from fish to dogs, cattle, sheep, horses and poultry.
Its retail brands include Cobber, Barastock, Rumevite and Speedi-Beet.
The acquisition also significantly increases Ridley's capacity to service the domestic and international pet food industry- Quinton Hildebrand, Ridley Corporation
Mr Hildebrand said the trans-Tasman acquisition represented a key milestone for Ridley's ingredient recovery business growth plans to 2025.
Its ambition was to "climb the wall of value" by producing higher value nutrients from existing and new raw material suppliers.
"The acquisition also significantly increases Ridley's capacity to service the domestic and international pet food industry," he said.
"We are extremely excited about the opportunities this acquisition provides Ridley, our suppliers and customers, and we look forward to the OMP team joining the Ridley business."
The purchase would be fully funded by borrowings.
Ridley's other feed manufacturing facilities include an extrusion plant, supplements plant and 13 feed mills spanning South Australia, Victoria, NSW and Queensland and an aquaculture feed business in Thailand.
