Ridley's stockfeed ambitions climb with NZ pet meat business buy

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
December 19 2023 - 2:00pm
Ridley Corporation expects its trans-Tasman acquisition of Oceania Meat Processors to be finalised by the end of March. File photo.
Ridley Corporation will spend $52 million expanding its footprint at the higher end of its animal feed products market, buying New Zealand frozen pet food producer, Oceania Meat Processors.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

