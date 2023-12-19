Major 192,629 acre Western Australian grain farm hits the market

Major 77,954 hectare (192,629 acre) Western Australian grain growing operation Merredin Farms has hit the market, with price expectations heading towards $200 million.
Recognised as the largest corporate, freehold broadacre landholding in Western Australia, the operation has 66,159 hectares (163,482 acres) of arable country suited to cropping and livestock production.
Merredin is being offered by the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company's SALIC Australia and WA headquartered PenAgri Farms.
The country was formerly owned by Australia's largest wheat grower John Nicoletti.
Merredin Farms consists of two highly developed cropping aggregations located in the Central East Wheatbelt.
Both aggregations feature excellent improvements for grain and oilseed production at scale.
The operation is available on a going concern basis including an extensive list of plant and equipment and a committed workforce.
Expressions of interest close with Colliers Agribusiness on February 14.
Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Duncan McCulloch, 0416 047 484, Colliers Agribusiness.
