Harvest focus shifts south as summer croppers watch rain

The 2023-24 winter crop harvest's completion is being delayed due to bad weather in the south, which has seen some farmers have more days off than working over the past month, however yields remain strong.
GrainCorp reported over 700,000 tonnes of the 817,000 tonnes it received last week came from Victoria, taking total receivals to over 7.283 million tonnes.
Rain delays have slowed up harvest, however receivals are still strong through regions such as the southern Wimmera, central Victoria and the north-east.
In NSW, high rainfall regions in the south-east of the state are still delivering grain, although receivals are starting to taper.
Further north, the focus is now on the summer crop, with high hopes of weather system passing over southern Queensland and northern NSW in the next couple of days.
Forecast rainfall of 50-100mm through the summer cropping belt will set up emerging crops nicely and potentially prompt some further plantings.
In the Wimmera, John Delahunty, Marma Ag, hoped the family farming business, centring on Murtoa, would be in the last week of harvest weather permitting.
He said there had been a number of rain delays, followed by slow days where the moisture was only acceptable for a few hours a day, but yields had generally been solid across the range of commodities.
Phil Hawker, agronomy and client services manager and director at Western District based agronomy business Western Ag, said it had been a slow, but solid start to the harvest in one of mainland Australia's latest cropping regions.
"Canola has been consistently 3-3.5 tonnes per hectare, which is good, and early wheat yields are at 5.5-6t/ha, although we do have some potential concerns regarding crop quality when we get going again as there has been harvest rain," he said.
"There also has been some windy weather so we are unsure whether there has been a bit of seed blown out of the head, but overall so far it looks like being a good result given the year, with our very wet winter then not a great spring."
Craig Drum, an agronomist and farmer at Tatyoon, also in the Western District, said it had been a frustrating harvest.
"We got a few days in a row early in the piece but overall since mid November we would have had more days off than working, there have been a number of rain events and the moisture has been really slow to get down with cool weather after the rain," he said.
"There is still at least 30 per cent of the canola to come off, which is behind scheduled and we've really only just had a nibble at the cereals."
"At present the canola seems to be exceeding expectations at around 3-3.5t/ha, faba beans have also been a pleasant surprise at 2-3t/ha, but the cereals at this very early stage might be a little below expectations."
Mr Drum said there had been a further 15mm through the region on Monday night which would further delay harvest.
In the north, Delta Ag Moree agronomist Rob Long said all eyes were on the radar.
"Falls of 50-100mm forecast over the next couple of days would be absolutely ideal for the summer crop," he said.
Mr Long said areas 30km either side of the Newell Highway had received good falls of 60-100mm around three weeks ago and this rain would represent an ideal follow-up.
"There were a number of people that got excited prior to the last front and went out and planted and that proved a really good decision, this front would provide the ideal follow-up," he said.
Further to the west there were some good falls out to places like Lightning Ridge but it was patchier.
To the east of the Newell there was crop planted but the rain was not so heavy so crops are looking for further moisture.
On the Liverpool Plains it has not been as wet and less crop has been planted.
Pete McKenzie, McKenzie Ag, Quirindi, said it was likely to be a below average plant in the region this season.
"It was not really wet enough, there has been some crop go in on long fallow but very little double cropping."
"What is there does not look too bad but I wouldn't think that unless this rain really over delivered that too many would get excited and plant any more, so what we see now is likely to be what we've got."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.