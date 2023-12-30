Variability caused by worldwide warming

There is currently more heat stored in the world's oceans today than at any time in recorded history but the effects this is having, especially on rainfall patterns, has been challenging to predict. In other words, we are now in uncharted territory with no analogous years to go back to for comparison. There is no doubt that a warmer world will change rainfall patterns on all continents, with major social displacement and major upheaval to follow. The changes in Australian rainfall patterns remain far from certain.