Variability caused by worldwide warming

This year has been one of strong contrasts. After the relatively cool and wet conditions of 2022 this year returned to nearer normal but still quite variable.
This is perfectly illustrated by looking at the weather in Dubbo, in central west NSW. The city averages 590 millimetres per year. In 2022 it received 1028mm and with a week or so to go in 2023, its total is near 370mm. In 2020, Dubbo had 18 days over 40 degrees. It then went almost three years before 40 degrees was reached again earlier this month. It has been a similar story in many centres in eastern Australia.
After three La Nina years in the Pacific Basin, we went back to an El Nino during 2023 and the transition caused some unexpected variations.
The main reason for this variability has been due to overall temperature increases worldwide. 2023 has been the warmest year in recorded history. However, of greater significance for long-term climate forecasts has been the increase in the warmth of the oceans - not only around Australia but also worldwide.
There is currently more heat stored in the world's oceans today than at any time in recorded history but the effects this is having, especially on rainfall patterns, has been challenging to predict. In other words, we are now in uncharted territory with no analogous years to go back to for comparison. There is no doubt that a warmer world will change rainfall patterns on all continents, with major social displacement and major upheaval to follow. The changes in Australian rainfall patterns remain far from certain.
It seems likely that a warmer Australia will result in an increase in rainfall in the tropics and inland north west Australia and a decrease in rainfall in areas in the south and south west of the continent that depend on winter rainfall.
In south east and central east Queensland, NSW and northern Victoria, there is likely to be little change annually caused by increasing temperatures, so the changes will be more dependent on the effects a warmer world will have on the frequency of El Nino, La Nina and Indian Ocean Dipole events.
However, in the more immediate future - the rest of 2024 - with the El Nino returning to neutral by winter and the IOD possibly heading towards the negative (good for eastern Australian rainfall), a return to more normal rainfall and temperatures is expected. A couple of models even indicate a new La Nina is possible in the second half of the year - we will wait and see on that prediction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.