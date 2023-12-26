Cattle market's rollercoaster ride during 2023

That cattle prices would come off the boil was always agreed on but 2023 will go down as the year the market fell harder and faster than expected.
The reasons have been mulled over, debated and analysed but at the end of the day, there is probably not much to be learned - the cattle market is cyclic, the set of circumstances in any given year are unique and the laws of supply and demand will always dictate.
The year kicked off with an obvious dent in restocker enthusiasm at southern weaner sales and the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator opening at 777 cents a kilogram carcase weight, back 14 per cent or 124c on where it finished in 2022.
It continued to travel downwards and by early March, when the EYCI was back to 719c, analysts were saying it was undervalued, based on global trends and the amount of supply.
In April, a shift towards tighter supply combined with improved buyer demand off the back of rain in Queensland and NSW, to see the young cattle market do a u-turn but that didn't last long.
Around this time, we asked the new artificial intelligence product everyone was talking about, Chat GPT, to write a cattle market report.
It generated a piece that was in very much the same style as ACM's regular cattle market reports.
The only problem was the information was all incorrect. It gave us an EYCI that was miles off the mark.
Further, while it's words were well-crafted, they often said nothing: "Overall, it seems that the Australian cattle market remains in a state of flux, with prices likely to continue fluctuating in response to a range of internal and external factors. Industry experts remain hopeful that the market will eventually stabilise."
Indeed.
Meanwhile, bigger numbers flowing from the parts that had turned dry were putting heavy pressure on the market and the EYCI, along with other indicators, was really shaking at the knees by the end of May.
It was about this time that El Nino talk started to dominate and it became evident the slippery slide ride that young cattle prices had been on was largely being pushed by a glass half empty mentality on the part of producers.
Alongside El Nino, uncertainty around processor capacity was the big concerns but high input prices, the economic downturn and even some remaining exotic disease worry was also playing into less demand around the rails.
Finished prices were holding up better and by the end of July there were reports of upward movement in processor cows and feeder steers - but that was relatively slight.
From October, prices largely moved sideways until the market started to regroup on the back of some rain and a revised, more optimistic outlook from the Bureau of Meteorology, coupled with chastising from industry leaders about how everyone had overreacted to El Nino.
From early November, prices started climbing again - relatively hard and fast too, in much the same fashion as the decline.
Producers reacted by sending big numbers to saleyards and that took a toll right at the end of the year, with the EYCI dipping 57c during the week leading into Christmas.
