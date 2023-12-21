Farm Online
Sequestering carbon is one thing but reducing methane is where it's at for livestock

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 22 2023 - 8:00am
Over and above its contribution to carbon sequestration, Australasian livestock industries will need to look to curbing methane emissions to meet climate change ambitions. Picture via Shutterstock.
As the science on greenhouse gas emissions comes down the pipeline at a rate of knots, curbing methane output from livestock is emerging as a major player in the climate solution for Australia and New Zealand, regardless of what agriculture is achieving in carbon sequestration.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

