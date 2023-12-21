Sequestering carbon is one thing but reducing methane is where it's at for livestock

As the science on greenhouse gas emissions comes down the pipeline at a rate of knots, curbing methane output from livestock is emerging as a major player in the climate solution for Australia and New Zealand, regardless of what agriculture is achieving in carbon sequestration.
The United Nations' food roadmap released during the big climate conference in Dubai, COP28, set a milestone that by 2030 methane emissions from the livestock sector globally be reduced by 25 per cent compared to 2020.
Of course, Australia's red meat industry has its own 2030 goal of being carbon neutral, which involves, among other measures, significant ground being made in methane emission reduction.
What's becoming clear, however, is that the big contribution cattle and sheep farming can make in terms of drawing carbon from the atmosphere will be one thing.
Reducing the methane account will be another.
In one of the latest scientific releases on Australasia's carbon emissions and storage, published this week in Global Biogeochemical Cycles, researchers conclude the region as a whole has been close to carbon neutral from 2010 to 2019, with methane taken out of the equation.
NZ is on average a net carbon dioxide sink, due mostly to its native and plantation forests, which are five times greater than its fossil fuel emissions of CO2 from human activities.
Australia jumps back and forth between a carbon sink and a carbon source, due to extreme weather events, wildfires, and a high reliance on fossil fuels for energy and exports, the researchers found.
But they add a very large caveat that this work did not look at methane, a potent greenhouse gas produced by both countries.
Researcher Dr Liz Keller, Victoria University of Wellington, said even though NZ was currently a net sink, it did not reduce or remove the need for it's international commitments to reduce emissions.
NZ's carbon sink offsets less than 1pc of annual global CO2 emissions, and total emissions were still increasing, she said.
Emissions of methane in 2021 were 43pc of NZ's gross GHG emissions, according to the country's Ministry for the Environment.
More than 85pc of that comes from livestock.
NZ has an unusual emissions profile, thanks in part to its resident 10 million cattle and 26m sheep, a BBC investigation on the topic published this week noted.
Both NZ and Australia are among more than 100 countries signed up to the Global Methane Pledge.
Other nations will focus largely on addressing leaky methane systems run by oil and gas companies.
Another pledge announced at COP28 calls for oil and gas companies to dramatically reduce methane leaks to near zero by 2030.
But Australia and NZ will look to the digestive tracts in its herd and flock.
The BBC report says this is a niche where NZ can punch above its weight and it will need to do so, if it hopes to reach its climate targets.
Holly Kramer, a non-executive director at Woolworths, Fonterra and ANZ, gave a perspective on the way sustainability and agriculture was being viewed from the boardroom at the 2023 Meat & Livestock Australia annual forum, Updates, held in Bendigo in November.
"One thing that has become abundantly clear is that agriculture and food systems have a unique role to play in transition to low carbon world," she said.
"While it is undoubtedly a major contributor to global emissions, it is also increasingly the provider of some of the most important solutions.
"Scientific American says farming is one of the few activities that can pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it safely.
"The World Bank says nature-based solutions to environmental challenges could deliver 37pc of climate change mitigation necessary to meet the Paris Agreement goals.
"This provides a lot of optimism for the opportunities for the red meat sector, particularly in Australia and NZ."
Ms Kramer said finance was a key player facilitating the transition to a low carbon future.
"Yet 3pc to 4pc of all investment dollars today going into decarbonisation are coming to agriculture," she said.
"You are substantially under-invested in."
