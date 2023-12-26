New western Melbourne site for miller Allied Pinnacle

Miller and baker Allied Pinnacle has started work on a state of the art facility for its flour and bakery business at Ravenhall in Melbourne's outer western suburbs.
The 11,800 square metre site, which will feature a test kitchen, corporate offices and distribution facilities will be Allied Pinnacle's largest distribution centre, servicing Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.
Allied Pinnacle is one of Australia's largest flour businesses.
Along with producing flour it makes a range of bread and cake mixes for supply to food manufacturers.
It also has a large baking division, making products such as artisan breads, hot cross buns, cakes, cheesecake and other baked goods.
Construction of the facility began last week, with work expected to be completed by 2025.
Speaking at the ceremony, Allied Pinnacle's general manager of supply chain, Manjiv Fernando said it was a big day for the business.
"Today marks an extraordinary milestone, as work commences on the building of our biggest facility to date," he said.
Site developer Dexus was pleased to welcome Allied Pinnacle.
Dexus's southern region head of development Andrew McDonald said the Ravenhall site presented a strategic location.
"We are honoured to have been chosen by Allied Pinnacle as the location where their new facility will be built," he said.
"The estate's premium location in Melbourne's western growth corridor with convenient access to freight and logistics networks continues to attract leading global and Australian brands."
Allied Pinnacle is owned by Japanese miller Nisshin Seifun.
