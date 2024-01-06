Farm Online
One-off synoptic events shown to outweigh El Nino

By Don White, Weatherwatch
January 6 2024 - 12:00pm
Towards the end of last year, one of the most significant rain events in the past 50 years dumped over 2000 millimetres in five days on parts of the coast north of Cairns. With an El Nino in place, below average rainfall had been favoured at this time for most of Queensland so this event demonstrates the influence that one-off synoptic events can have on rainfall, especially in eastern and northern Australia in the warmer half of the year.

