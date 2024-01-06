One-off synoptic events shown to outweigh El Nino

Towards the end of last year, one of the most significant rain events in the past 50 years dumped over 2000 millimetres in five days on parts of the coast north of Cairns. With an El Nino in place, below average rainfall had been favoured at this time for most of Queensland so this event demonstrates the influence that one-off synoptic events can have on rainfall, especially in eastern and northern Australia in the warmer half of the year.
Although the Pacific El Nino is still in place, despite starting to show signs of weakening a little, there is no guarantee that further synoptic anomalous events won't occur in the coming months, especially while sea surface temperatures around much of Australia remain above normal.
Sea surface temperatures are remaining above average across the equatorial Pacific Ocean, increasing in the central and east-central Pacific during late November and into December. The growth in SST anomalies has started to abate in recent weeks. However, positive subsurface temperature anomalies have increased, reflecting on the persistence of the current event.
Convective rainfall remained enhanced around the international date line and in north east Australia but was suppressed around Indonesia while the Southern Oscillation Index stayed negative. All this favours that El Nino continues through the summer based on the latest forecasts with an event of this strength potentially being in the top five of El Nino events since 1950.
So, it is likely that a transition to neutral pattern will occur during April-June 2024 quarter with a consensus of models indicating that is around a 60 per cent chance. However, as mentioned previously global sea surface temperatures were highest on record last year and the continued forecast of unusually warm SSTs in the Tasman Sea may continue to contribute to a chance of above median summer rainfall over parts of eastern Australia.
The IOD will not have much influence in the coming three months but by April, it will likely be back to neutral or even negative, which could mean the potential for more rainfall around by later in autumn.
The longer-term outlook for the rest of 2024 is a little unclear. With a return to more encouraging signs in the both the Indian and Pacific Oceans it is favoured that the second half of 2024 will see at least average rainfall patterns returning to eastern Australia. However, all signs point to a continuation of a warmer world. The demise of the El Nino, however, will mean that 2024 temperatures will be lower than 2023 overall but still well above the average of those of last century.
