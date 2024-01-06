One-off synoptic events shown to outweigh El Nino

The longer-term outlook for the rest of 2024 is a little unclear. With a return to more encouraging signs in the both the Indian and Pacific Oceans it is favoured that the second half of 2024 will see at least average rainfall patterns returning to eastern Australia. However, all signs point to a continuation of a warmer world. The demise of the El Nino, however, will mean that 2024 temperatures will be lower than 2023 overall but still well above the average of those of last century.