Chlorpyrifos on the outer for broadacre croppers

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) has outlined a dramatically curtailed list of approved uses for the insecticide chlorpyrifos.
Following a Federal Government instigated review into usage patterns the APVMA has issued its draft rulings on approved usages, which if formalised will see no approved broadacre usage for the product.
Chlorpyrifos was once widely used in the cropping sector but farmers have largely switched to new products, however there are still some growers, particularly in Western Australia that utilise it for insect control in canola crops.
Globally usage of chlorpyrifos, the active ingredient in widely known products in Australia such as Lorsban, has been either banned or heavily restricted in a number of jurisdictions due to concerns about its safety.
There are links with oxidative stress which can lead to increased risk of diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's and endocrine disruption.
Furthermore the American National Library of Medicine said it can have adverse haematological, musculoskeletal, renal, ocular, and dermal effects.
The product will now be registered for use in the horticulture industry in bananas, in livestock in ear tags to prevent flies and in a limited number of nursery applications.
There will also be some permitted usage in terms of general pest management, such as the treatment of ants and termites.
All other usages, including in cereal, canola, pulse and cotton crops will no longer be permitted should the recommendations be passed.
