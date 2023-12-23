GrainGrowers releases spray drift management hub

GrainGrowers has released a suite of online resources designed to help growers manage their spray application and limit drift.
The hub has been designed to provide a one-stop shop for growers to access practical and targeted information to ensure spraying is conducted effectively and efficiently, including a specially commissioned series of videos from spray expert Craig Day.
GrainGrowers officials said with reports emerging already of damage to cotton crops due to drift from farmers controlling summer weeds it was timely to release the hub to allow growers to refresh their knowledge and avoid any potential problems.
In addition to the new video series, the hub also includes links to various other recommended factsheets and resources from the Grains Research & Development Corporation, Grain Producers Australia and other industry bodies.
The unique video series from Mr Day, who runs Spray Safe and Save will look at various topics, including essential aspects of good spray application, nozzle classification and selection, factors influencing spray quality and droplet size, water quality, and weather technology.
The series also includes a separate video containing a range of practical tips.
Mr Day said there were a number of reasons spray drift was bad practice.
"Any drift away from the intended target was a loss that could potentially damage someone else's crop, your crop, or the environment," he said.
"The loss of rate can also contribute to sub-lethal dosing of the intended target, compounding resistance issues."
"Regardless of the sensitivity of the crop, everyone needs to take responsibility and be worried about spray drift."
