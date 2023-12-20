BOM warns Cyclone Jasper could reform, promise of more eastern rain

Australia's official weather forecaster says there is now a 'low' chance ex-tropical cyclone Jasper could again reach tropical cyclone intensity on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology says Jasper is currently a weak tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria, warning that if a cyclone was to develop it would most likely be in the northern Coral Sea (see map above).
The forecast comes as Far North Queensland struggles to recover from some of the worst flooding and cyclone damage in 100 years after receiving more than 2000mm of rain from the previously category 2 storm.
BOM says the trough currently over far northern Cape York Peninsula will weaken over the next few days, and there may be increasing rainfall early next week.
A trough extends over south west Queensland and will drift east across central and southern areas on Thursday and Friday.
"An upper trough will move east across southern Queensland over the next two days, enhancing showers and thunderstorms," BOM says.
"A new upper trough may cross southern Queensland from Sunday, enhancing shower and thunderstorm activity over of the east and north of the state next week."
BOM says in NSW a trough of low pressure is slowly heading towards the far north east of the state bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms across the east and parts of the northern and central inland.
Another trough is expected to deepen in the state's far west, and another low pressure system expected to form within the trough over the Victorian side.
This will bring showers and thunderstorms in many parts over the weekend through to early next week, BOM says.
A surface low is forecast to develop within the trough over Victoria early Monday, slowly moving south east into eastern Bass Strait and the Tasman Sea during late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
