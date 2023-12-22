Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Top price paid for old Gippsland dairy farm

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 23 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A former dairy farm near Warragul has sold for $14,667 per acre. Pictures from First National
A former dairy farm near Warragul has sold for $14,667 per acre. Pictures from First National

What to do with the old dairy once you decide to retire?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.