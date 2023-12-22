Top price paid for old Gippsland dairy farm

What to do with the old dairy once you decide to retire?
Here's one lucrative example of how to shut down the milking shed and make a buck from the farm sale.
The little farm in a rich dairying district just south of Warragul in Gippsland offered a lifestyle opportunity on its 24 hectares (60 acres) with views of the Strzelecki Ranges.
It has sold for $880,000 or a rewarding $14,667 per acre.
That solid price came despite agents from First National Warragul admitting the farm was not looking its best.
"There is no denying that this property requires some work to bring her back to her former glory, but the bones are there, and this home just beckons some TLC and handyman skills to reinvigorate," they said.
The farm is located about an hour's travel time to Melbourne's outer suburbs.
The old dairy has a cattle race and yards with an attached double garage.
Other farm offers included a large four-bay shed, one of those bays was enclosed bay by a roller door.
The Seaview address has four dams spread across the over the property.
Agents say the farm's boundary fencing is in fair condition while the tracks and internal fencing is also in need of repair.
It has a two-storey four-bedroom brick home with views from bottom to top.
The ground floor has a large rumpus room with built in bar.
There is hydronic heating throughout and gas-fired hot water.
