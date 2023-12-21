How the cattle market is shaping up for the start of 2024

A nice helping of rainfall across many Eastern Seaboard cattle-growing regions is now on the menu for Christmas, prompting solid hopes for the start of selling in 2024.
Agents and beef industry leaders are reporting big improvements in producer sentiment, given the market lift through November.
Even though heavy supply in the last two weeks of trading took a toll, with all categories easing, the word 'resilient' was bandied about a fair bit.
The big yardings combined with the typical end-of-year slump in buyer demand as processors shut up shop for the year.
However, restockers keen to secure stock to make use of expected feed helped to prevent a disaster.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator sunk back to 481 cents a kilogram carcase weight by close of business for 2023, with the final 57c drop coming in the very last day.
StoneX's new Australian livestock and commodities manager Ripley Atkinson said considering the Bureau of Meteorology rainfall outlook for the next fortnight, 2024 sales should start with optimism and an early price.
"Supply will go one of two ways - producers will either take the chance to sell on an expected rising market or holidays will take priority and numbers remain low to start the new year," he said.
"The first is more likely considering the number of cattle around."
Southern agents have reported good inquiry for the Victorian weaner sales already.
Further north, agents say there are plenty who opted to destock early on the back of El Nino warnings who have also held out during the run into Christmas and are now looking to those weaner events to restock.
Mr Atkinson said the Victorian early-year sales would be a good opportunity to pull cattle back onto farm, with the knowledge of the impending adjustment in the United States herd providing support for the finished prices later in 2024.
Overall, agents said the improvement in seasonal conditions in November had really turned up the optimism.
Rainfall levels were close to 40pc above the long-term average in many areas; and the resulting boost in the cattle market was above expectations.
National Australia Bank declared the improved cattle prices the "single greatest driver" behind its late-year Rural Commodities Index increase.
NAB's December rural commodities wrap reported the index increased 3.5 per cent month-on-month in November. It's the first increase in 13 months.
NAB group economics associate director Lea Jurkovic said cattle prices rose 20pc in November on the back of above-average rainfall, which improved producer sentiment, and an increase in demand going into the holiday season.
"Prices for other meat products also increased, while winter crops saw a decline across the month," Ms Jurkovic said.
That dry conditions are still expected over the first few months of 2024 for many parts seems to have faded somewhat into the background.
Ms Jurkovic said BOM models indicated El Nino was ongoing, however the positive Indian Ocean Dipole event - which increases the dryness associated with El Nino - had likely already peaked and was showing signs of easing in early December.
