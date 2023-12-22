Farm Online
Syngenta and CropLife boss Paul Luxton takes Asia lead role

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
December 22 2023 - 11:00am
Syngenta's departing Australian and New Zealand territory head, Paul Luxton, with the then Asia Pacific regional director, Tina Lawton, on farm in southern Queensland in 2017. File photo.
One of the long-time senior identities in Australian agribusiness, Syngenta's Paul Luxton is suddenly on the move to Thailand as the crop protection and seed company's new Asia head.

