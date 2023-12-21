WA's massive Merredin Farms for sale: How to grow 100,000t of grain

Western Australia's 77,954 hectare (192,629 acre) Merredin Farms is set up to produce close to 100,000 tonnes of grain annually .
On the market through Colliers International with price expectations of up to $200 million, the operation is estimated to produce 97,566 tonnes of grain: 70,856t of wheat, 19,743t of barley and 6967t of canola from 59,543ha of farming country.
The operation is being offered with significant plant and equipment including 20 seeders, 16 harvesters, 30 tractors, 20 sprayers, 35 trucks, 24 tillage implements, and 50 trailers.
Recognised as the largest corporate, freehold broadacre landholding in Western Australia, Merredin is being offered by the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company's SALIC Australia and WA headquartered PenAgri Farms.
More than 90 per cent of the production is exported to key markets in Asia and the Middle East.
Merredin Farms is run as two distinct business units known as Warralakin and Bodallin.
The operation relies on 20 full-time-equivalent staff plus casuals, which are managed as two separate teams.
The workforce is also supported by the head office in Perth, about 300km to the east south east.
Expressions of interest close with Colliers Agribusiness on February 14.
Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Duncan McCulloch, 0416 047 484, Colliers Agribusiness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.