Ringing in the year with corporate christmas cards

ACM's very own Christmas correspondent Ash Walmsley has treated readers to a taste of his postbox as we head into the holidays, opening some of the corporate cards and season's greetings he's received on camera.
His mailing list is quite extensive, with headline-making corporations like Optus, Qantas and even Elon Musk dropping him a line, while big name celebs Taylor Swift and John Farnham extended their well wishes too.
Of course, the Good Fruit and Vegetables editor has heard from agricultural groups - both the beef industry and NSW beekeepers said hello - and the Bureau of Meteorology's card arrived despite a touch of water damage in the midst of a predicted big dry.
A well-travelled card from the Prime Minister himself also landed in Ash's inbox, but not without a response from the Opposition Leader.
Who knew he had so many friends in high places? It almost sounds too good to be true.
