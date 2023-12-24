Limited number of skilled bee queen breeders constrain markets

Limited numbers of skilled queen bee breeders is a major constraint despite growing, potentially lucrative global markets for Australian queens and package bees.
A report released by Plan Bee, Australia's national honey bee genetic improvement program, shows other challenges identified in the Queen Bee Production Survey include freight costs and the threat of export bans.
The survey for the 2020-21 season is the first of its kind to describe values for queen and package bee sales from all major Australian beekeeping states.
The 35 survey respondents revealed 41,803 queen products had been sold domestically while 2664 queen products were exported.
Domestic sales included naturally and artificially inseminated queens, package bees, nucleus colonies, queen cells, virgin queens, and naturally mated breeder queens mated in specific geographically isolated breeding locations.
All of 2664 exported queen products originated from Western Australia , with 99pc exported to Canada with 1pc to Fiji.
About 18pc of respondents did not sell any queen products, instead breeding queens solely for use within their own enterprise.
Plan Bee co-lead researcher, Elizabeth Frost from NSW DPI, said the survey was undertaken before varroa mite was detected in NSW in June 2022.
"Varroa mite is likely to impact queen production and the sale of queen products to domestic and export markets, but how and to what extent, we don't know at this stage," Ms Frost said.
The report recommends the establishment of an official register of Australian queen breeders and producers to assist the domestic market to locate production or breeder queens to purchase and sustain their business enterprises, while also connecting queen breeders and producers to potential new markets.
"Clear delineation of queen breeders and producers will assist in the development of a market for queen breeders of elite selected stock," Ms Frost said.
"Queen breeding requires additional work that must be remunerated, which is difficult when the market doesn't understand the difference.
"The low volume of queen exports as well as domestic sales proportionate to registered beekeepers do not justify raising the queen bee levy, which is currently set at zero."
Before the survey was undertaken, no official, nationwide data on domestic or export queen and package bee sales had been recorded or reported formally in Australia.
