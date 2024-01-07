Can we sell grain better in Australia?

When selling grain, common practice is for growers or their consultants to wait for buyers to advertise their bids for the day and then react to it.
The waiting and reacting behaviour often creates angst because growers are thinking "should I sell today or hold?"
When growers decide to sell, they then engage buyers. This is often done via the phone or email.
Bids advertised by buyers are typically "indicative". That means growers need to negotiate to get the real buy price.
Rightly growers want to check the bid against other buyers to make sure it's a good price. This means calling or emailing other buyers, negotiating, and often waiting for a response.
Sometimes a bid can be withdrawn during the process because the buyer has got their fill and pulled their bid lower.
Finding a price and a buyer that you're happy selling to is inefficient, and often results in growers, or their consultants, dealing with only a handful of buyers.
Sometimes it results in growers missing the selling opportunity altogether, and if buyers miss out, they can feel like they've been played off.
Once a contract is created, growers transfer grain and wait for payment as an unsecured creditor.
In some cases, growers need to follow up payments for statutory levies and end point royalties because it hasn't been deducted by the buyer.
To try to simplify the above process, many growers, particularly in the eastern states, are transferring grain from warehouse into an online bid advertised on the storage provider's website and accepting the buyer's payment terms.
It's easy to understand why growers find grain selling stressful, but simply transferring grain into a familiar buyer's online bid is not conducive to encouraging more buyers to try to buy your grain.
It's also not conducive to establishing your grain's real price. How do you know what your grain is worth if all buyers haven't had the opportunity to bid for it?
Offering your grain for sale on an independent and secure grain exchange gives all buyers the opportunity while ensuring you're protected by anonymity and secure settlement.
All buyers can try to buy your grain, your grain automatically sells if your price is reached, you retain title of your grain until funds are paid, and all paperwork is digitised and in your online account.
The simplicity of the process means grain growers can put more energy into determining the price they want to offer their grain for sale.
Clear Grain Exchange is also bringing these market efficiencies to grain stored on-farm through the recent acquisition of igrain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.