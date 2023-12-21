Live sheep exports to Saudi Arabia 'prove trade must continue'

The first live sheep shipment overnight from Australia to Saudi Arabia since 2011 is proof the trade should continue says Nationals leader David Littleproud.
Mr Littleproud, who is also the Opposition's Shadow Minister for Agriculture, said the reopening of the Saudi market for Australian sheep was a game-changer.
"It is a welcome development that 5000 sheep have been shipped from Australia to Saudi Arabia, to enjoy our high quality product," Mr Littleproud said.
"Labor must now rule out their senseless phasing out of live sheep exports.
"It makes no sense at all to be shutting down an industry, just as a huge new market opens up."
Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt said the sheep headed to Saudi Arabia were part of a larger 60,000 head consignment to the Middle East.
"Saudi was once our biggest buyer of west Australian live sheep and we look forward to rebuilding our trade relationship," Mr Bolt said.
"This is further proof that Australian sheep are highly sought after and it's such an important part of the mixed farming industry."
The Albanese government remains firmly committed to phasing out live exports, having gone to the past two elections promising to bring an end to the trade.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the phase out will not take place during this current term of the Australian Parliament, which he says will provide time for individuals and businesses to "prepare for a transition away from live sheep exports by sea".
The ban is supported by the RSPCA, which says sheep are at risk of suffering extreme heat stress, poor conditions and overcrowded stocking densities that increase discomfort, and can limit access to food and water for some animals.
Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said live sheep were highly sought after in the Middle East because of consumer and cultural preferences.
"This shows that this is not a declining industry and there is opportunity for growth," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
