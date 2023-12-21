Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Live-ex kingpin Wellard offers $23m to end share price court case

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated December 21 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livestock shipper Wellard has not admitted any liability as part of the settlement, but is ready to pay up. File photo.
Livestock shipper Wellard has not admitted any liability as part of the settlement, but is ready to pay up. File photo.

Livestock export shipper, Wellard, has chosen to pay $23 million to settle a class action by angry shareholders which relates back to the company's 2015 share market float, which went pear-shaped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.