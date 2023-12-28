Farm Online
Rabobank gets new chairman as NZ agribusiness identity steps down

By Andrew Marshall
December 28 2023 - 4:00pm
Sir Henry van der Heyden. File photo.

Prominent New Zealand dairy farmer and agribusiness leader, Sir Henry van der Heyden, is stepping down from his chairman's job at Rabobank Australia, to be replaced by former Incitec Pivot chief, James Fazzino.

