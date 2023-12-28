Rabobank gets new chairman as NZ agribusiness identity steps down

Prominent New Zealand dairy farmer and agribusiness leader, Sir Henry van der Heyden, is stepping down from his chairman's job at Rabobank Australia, to be replaced by former Incitec Pivot chief, James Fazzino.
Sir Henry, who also chaired dairy giant, Fonterra, from 2002 to 2012, will retire from Rabo's board in March, after 13 years as a director of the farm sector banker, and six as its chairman.
Also a past winner of the prestigious Rabobank Leadership Award, Sir Henry has other directorships with NZ's Henergy Cage-Free, Better Eggs, Foodstuffs New Zealand, Rimu SA and its subsidiaries, Maxwell Farms, and several of his own family businesses.
His replacement, Mr Fazzino, has been a member of the Rabobank Australia board since March 2020.
He was managing director at the big eastern Australian fertiliser and explosives business, Incitec Pivot from 2009 to 2017.
Mr Fazzino has had an extensive career in senior executive roles in agribusiness and broader business and remains a director of leading energy infrastructure business, APA Group, chairman of Manufacturing Australia, and a co-convenor of three Champions of Change groups.
He was previously chairman of Tasmania's Tassal salmon farming and processing business.
Mr Fazzino said he was honoured to be taking on the new Rabobank chairmanship.
"Henry has led with distinction and dedication for many years and I look forward to building on the strong foundation he has laid," he said.
Announcing the local boardroom changes, Rabobank managing board member for wholesale and rural banking, Els Kamphof, said Mr Fazzino's comprehensive understanding of Rabobank and its market, and his experience in agribusiness made him an ideal successor.
The specialist international food and agribusiness bank, based in the Netherlands, is one of Australia's largest agricultural lenders and a major provider of corporate and business banking services to the country's food and agribusiness sector.
Rabobank also operates online retail savings and deposits business Rabobank Online Savings.
Ms Kamphof thanked the retiring Sir Henry for his "extraordinary tenure and commitment to agriculture" during his term.
"Henry has been an exceptional leader," he said.
"His dedication and commitment over the years, serving as the chair of Rabobank Australia and contributing to the boards of both Rabobank Australia and Rabobank NZ, have been truly remarkable," she said.
Reflecting on his time as chairman, Sir Henry said it had been enormously rewarding to serve with the bank to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Australia's vital food and agribusiness industries.
Other members of Rabobank Australia's board are Jillian Segal, Christine Feldmanis, Geerten Battjes, Lara Yocarini and Rabobank Australia chief executive officer, Mark Wiessing.
