Handy Christmas present for dairy farm owner with $14,000/ac sale

Another dairy farm in Gippsland's Macalister Irrigation District has sold for top dollar.
The 156 hectare (386 acre) farm between Maffra and Sale has sold for a mighty $5.4 million.
That's handy Christmas present of almost $14,000 per acre.
It was about 20 minutes travel time from a small dairy farm at Nambrok which sold for $3 million last month, or $18,293 per acre.
The centrepiece of this Bundalaguah farm is water, lots of it.
It was offered by Gippsland Real Estate with 500 megalitres of high security water and 220 megalitres of low security water.
Gippsland is home to almost 20 per cent of Australia's dairy production.
Located in Cross Road, Bundalaguah the neat farm came with a 20 swing over Herringbone milking operation.
It also had two weatherboard homes on the property.
Irrigation is the farm's strength with most of the paddocks laser graded.
Other farm improvements include a machinery shed and a large hayshed.
An irrigation re-use dam is fitted with a diesel motor and it has reticulated water to troughs in each paddock.
Also in the Macalister district is Kirimi Farms at Heyfield which is for sale with secure irrigation water from the Thomson River and the MID channels. It is priced at $9 million.
Earlier in the year, dairy country at Denison sold for more than $10,000 per acre to realise $900,000 for the 35 hectare (87 acre) block.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.