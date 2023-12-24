Farm Online
Home/News
Watch

Forget turtle doves - we're celebrating the 12 Days of Farming

By Belinda Stevens
December 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forget partridges, pear trees, French hens and turtle doves - this year, ACM Agri is celebrating the 12 Days of Farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help