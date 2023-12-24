Forget turtle doves - we're celebrating the 12 Days of Farming

Forget partridges, pear trees, French hens and turtle doves - this year, ACM Agri is celebrating the 12 Days of Farming.
With dogs, canola crops and stray cats, the re-write of the popular Christmas classic will appeal to even the most Grinch-like of rural farmers, graziers and landowners.
On the first day of Christmas, a farmer gave to the singer a dog tied to a gum tree - not a bad gift in this economy, especially given the price of workings dogs now!
Things really get generous by day eighth day of Christmas, when there's eight milking cows, seven horses, six porky pigs, five stud bulls, four canola crops, three stray cats, two windmills and the trusty dog tied to the gumtree.
While the 12 days of Christmas traditionally start on December 26, we thought there was no sense in waiting any longer than we needed to!
We hope you have a very merry Christmas!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.