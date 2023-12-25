Farm Online
Christmas takes a pounding from the weather

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 26 2023 - 9:34am, first published 8:46am
It was a white Christmas for several isolated areas on the east coast. Picture from Grenfell in the central west of NSW (Terry Galvin) and, inset, from Gundagai (Brent Polsen).
Bushfires, floods and giant hail storms - it has been a wild Christmas across Australia.

