Christmas takes a pounding from the weather

Bushfires, floods and giant hail storms - it has been a wild Christmas across Australia.
Homes have been destroyed by fire on Perth's outskirts during their heatwave, towns have been flooded across Victoria as the rain continues, and the clean-up is still under way from the impact of a cyclone across far north Queensland.
Hail stones the size of chicken eggs were reported near the NSW/Queensland border, more than 10cm in diameter, and hundreds of people lost power on Christmas Day from the severe weather impacted infrastructure.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the severe thunderstorms were possible for the whole NSW coastline and big falls were tipped for some inland regions.
Areas of most concern stretched from the Victorian border to beyond Dubbo in the north, taking in Orange, Canberra, Yass, Parkes, Wagga Wagga and Albury.
"They said the big rain we had earlier in December was one in 100 year event,. now we have had two 100 year events in one month," a resident in northern Victoria posted on social media.
A Japan Airlines plane was struck by lightning flying into Melbourne Airport on Sunday.
Emergency services responded to more than 640 calls for help across the state on Christmas Day caused by the torrential rain which began on Christmas Eve.
A low-pressure weather system has been parked across the state bringing close to 100 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period from Christmas Eve.
Dunolly recorded 96mm in 24 hours, a 142-year rainfall record for the town.
Most of the call outs were for fallen trees, followed by reports of caved in roofs, structural damage to buildings and floodwater inundating homes.
While there are flooding warnings across the state, at this stage it appears northern Victoria has been most impacted by the storms.
Strong winds and lighting have damaged infrastructure in Swan Hill, Shepparton, Echuca and Cobram, causing widespread power outages.
Flood warnings are being wound back for Wedderburn and St Arnaud as flood waters surged through homes.
Residents of Maryborough recorded more than 70mm yesterday.
St Arnaud's flash flooding warning has been downgraded today.
Hail damage has been reported at Kyneton.
Bottled water is being handed out in Elmore after the town's water was declared not safe to drink yesterday.
The SES said "an issue" had drained the town's water treatment plant earlier on Monday making supplies unsafe to drink.
A water trailer is being located in the town, along with free bottled water available from a local service station.
There will also be a water trailer for residents to use to supplement their water supply in the short term. Visit the Coliban Water website to see updates on the location of this trailer.
The severe weather warnings have moved to the north-east and Gippsland,
Almost 50mm was recorded at Sale Airport to 6.45am today (Tuesday).
Officials say the Boxing Day Test at the MCG will still go ahead despite the rain between Australia and Pakistan although fans have been warned to expect rain delays.
The bureau said a deepening surface trough continues to track eastwards across Queensland, with support from a broad upper trough enhancing showers and thunderstorms.
Severe thunderstorms are developing along this trough and will gradually move eastwards throughout the afternoon and evening.
Overnight, some areas near the NSW border recorded hail 10cm in diameter and hundreds of people lost power on Christmas Day after the severe weather impacted infrastructure.
A trough over western Queensland will deepen and move slowly east across the central and the southern part of the state over the next few days.
Further north, the clean-up after ex-tropical cyclone Jasper and flooding continues although Deputy Premier Cameron Dick urged travellers to continue with plans to visit the region.
Thousands of properties have lost power in Queensland in recent days as the supercells rolled across the state from Sunday afternoon.
Big hail stones lashed Orange and Grenfell on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned severe thunderstorms are still possible for the entire NSW coastline and likely for some inland regions.
By lunchtime, the area of most concern stretched from the Victorian border to beyond Dubbo in the north, taking in Orange, Canberra, Yass, Parkes, Wagga Wagga and Albury.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said in a statement.
On Sunday night floods prompted multiple rescues and calls for help as thunderstorms brought hail, damaging winds and widespread heavy rain.
Acting NSW Assistant Commissioner Allison Flaxman said most of the rescues involved vehicles trapped in flood water.
"We also had several reports of buildings impacted by the flash flooding, with water leaking through roofs and under doors into garages and car parks," she said.
NSW Premier Chris Minns thanked emergency workers for their hard work.
"There's been some really strange weather over the last couple of days, from bushfires to storms," he said.
"There's been tens of thousands of volunteers for the RFS and State Emergency Services who've been working around the clock to keep us safe, to repair communities so they can have a Christmas together."
SES volunteers spent Christmas morning continuing to help clean up after storms ravaged parts of the Northern Rivers, Metropolitan Sydney, Illawarra, South Coast and Riverina.
A heatwave warning has been issued for the North West Pastoral District.
The BOM's warning i active through to Thursday.
Firefighters in Western Australia continue to battle dozens of blazes across the state as a heatwave continues in the northeast.
Temperatures have soared to the high 30s and low 40s in northeastern parts of the state.
