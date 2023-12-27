Statue saga plays out in Texas over wool history

Animal activists might not have won much traction of Australia with their campaign to change street names celebrating their wool industry, but they have claimed victory for a controversial statue in the US state of Texas.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are claiming the city of San Angelo has approved their sheep statue advocating against shearing practices.
The city's Public Arts Commission had initially denied the statue bid.
The statue called "E(n)d Shearin'" after singer Ed Sheeran will have designs from cartoonist Harry Bliss of with statements such as "wear your own skin" and "I'm someone, not a sweater".
The city's arts commission said the statue was at odds with the Texas city's long history in the wool and mohair industry.
In the early 19th Century, the city was called the wool capital of the world.
The activists and the local council appealed the decision, claiming the US First Amendment rights to free speech.
In Australia, PETA has been fighting to change street names which the group claimed caused offence.
PETA suggested "Wool Street" in Victoria's new Melton suburb of Aintree needs to change to "Plant Wool" street.
The new housing development has an obvious pastoral connection with "Fleece Road" and "Shearer Way"
For a nation which famous rode on the sheep's back, there are streets right across Australia which celebrate the wool industry.
There is a Wool Street in Toowong, Queensland, for instance, and other Shearers streets in many towns and cities.
But in Texas, PETA is claiming to have won their fight to have a statue displayed as part of the Sheep Spectacular in downtown San Angelo.
