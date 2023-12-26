Huge haul of guns during summer hunt blitz

Sixteen firearms have been seized by police in a crackdown on summer poachers in Victoria's alpine region.
The joint agency operation targeted hunters operating within the banned period from December 15 to February 15.
The guns and also a thermal scope were seized during the three-day operation between December 16 and 18.
Four infringement notices were issued for offences including illegal hunting and bringing a dog into a National Park.
Further investigations and prosecutions will be pursued against eight alleged offenders for offences including possessing a firearm in a National Park, hunting in a National Park closed to hunting, and illegal spotlighting.
Officers from the Game Management Authority, Parks Victoria and Victoria Police patrolled Myrtleford, Mansfield and Heyfield before deploying into the Alpine National Park, which is currently closed to hunting.
Victorian parks which are closed to deer hunting include Alpine National Park, Avon Wilderness Park, Baw Baw National Park, Mitchell River National Park and Tara Range Park.
The use of dogs to hunt deer is not permitted in these parks.
Pest animals and other species must not be hunted in these parks.
The exclusion period is to protect public safety especially with increased recreational visitors to the region.
Many campers and hikers flock to the high country for the summer holidays and upcoming New Year celebrations.
