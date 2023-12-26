Death toll expected to rise from wild weather

Wild weather has caused a number of fatalities across Australia over Christmas and Boxing Day.
Eight people have died in Queensland, after three men were located deceased after a boating incident in the state's south east.
Two people have died in separate incidents during the storms across Victoria.
Plus a volunteer firefighter has died in a farm fire on Western Australia's south coast.
Emergency services are reporting a series of near misses and massive destruction across many areas of the country.
The slow moving low pressure system which caused record Christmas rain and high winds in the south has moved east to Gippsland and southern NSW before heading out to sea.
The worst death toll has been in Queensland.
A 59-year-old woman from the Goal Coast suburb of Helensvale was killed late on Monday night as after storms ripped through the south-east of the state.
The woman was struck by a tree which fell on the car she was travelling in as winds of more than 100kmh were recorded on the coast.
A nine-year-old girl's body was found on Tuesday night after she was lost in stormwater drains in Brisbane.
Police will today resume a search and rescue operation after three women were swept away by floodwaters near the Mary River in Southside Gympie yesterday (Tuesday).
Rescuers were called to the Kidd Bridge where a 46-year-old woman had made it to safety and raised the alarm.
A large boat overturned just south of Green Island in Moreton Bay on Tuesday with 11 people on board.
Eight people were retrieved from the water and transported to Manly Harbour with non-life-threatening injuries.
One body was located yesterday and two other missing people have not been accounted for. The police search will continue today.
Severe weather had lashed parts of Queensland's southeast on Christmas and Boxing Day.
High winds and large hail have been recorded up and down the coast.
Power was cut to more than 100,000 people from Christmas Day storms.
The Bureau of Meteorology says further storms are likely around central and northern parts of the Queensland coast today.
The clean-up in the north from ex-tropical cyclone Jasper is continuing with heatwave conditions forecast.
Queensland Premier Steven Miles said the storms were unprecedented.
"This is the first time we have seen a storm so intense that it has taken down concrete power poles," he said.
He said the "weather event" may have reached the disaster activation threshold.
Charleville was also hit by a severe thunderstorm with winds of more than 110kmh damaging homes.
BOM's flood watch has moved to Gippsland, North West, South West, Central and the North East today.
The devastating and slow-moving low pressure system has moved over southern NSW and is expected to move slowly east over the Tasman Sea today (Wednesday).
The bureau is still forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the east and south Gippsland which may cause minor flooding in several catchments.
More than 100mm has been recorded in many areas of Victoria.
Yanakie, near Wilsons Promontory, topped today's biggest rain total for the past 24 hours with 61mm.
At flooded Wedderburn in north-central Victoria where 170mm of rain fell in 24 hours, the cleanup will continue with several homes damaged by storms and floodwater.
Police said a man died at a property in the High Country at Gippsland's Caringal, near Rawson, after a tree branch fell on him on Tuesday.
Around 80mm fell in just a few hours in Sale.
A woman in Buchan has died after being involved in flash flooding at a campground at Buchan in east Gippsland on Tuesday.
Police said several vehicles in the campground went underwater and many people sought safety at a close by bridge.
The woman's body was found by police after the flood waters receded.
Residents in Elmore, near Bendigo, are receiving emergency water supplies after being told their water was not safe to drink.
There were reports of big hail storms across NSW yesterday, including in the Hunter region, with cars and homes damaged.
Emergency services said six flood rescues were carried out.
Residents have reported broken skylights and roof tiles in the hail damage.
Hail storms swept across Grenfell, Orange, Yass and parts of the Riverina on Monday.
A family was rescued from a caravan which had filled with water at Kiama.
There are isolated reports of farm animal deaths from the hail storms as well.
There are thunderstorm warnings for the entire east coast of NSW.
Flood watches have been issued for the Snowy River and the South Coast.
While vicious storms have lashed the east coast, in the west people have been coping with a heatwave which has sparked several bushfires.
A volunteer firefighter died while responding to an out-of-control bushfire on farmland on the south coast.
The fire was at Coomalbidgup, near Esperance, and the man was said to be helping to crew a private firefighting vehicle.
The fire has burned more than 7000 hectares.
The heatwave has been listed as extreme for the Pilbara and Kimberley for the next three days.
Perth's temperatures have fallen to maximums of below 30 degrees.
A heatwave is forecast to extend from the west into the state from today.
Maximum temperatures are expected to rise from the low to mid 40s from today until at least the end of the weekend and extend east.
