Final weekend for 2023 tipped to be a wet one

Yet more rain is forecast to finish off the unusual "El Nino" year across eastern Australia.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather forecast for parts of eastern Australia for the final weekend of 2023.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to redevelop about eastern Queensland and northeast New South Wales from Saturday, continuing into the New Year.
Senior meteorologist Sarah Scully said isolated thunderstorms are possible for parts of Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia.
Severe thunderstorms are forecast to return from this weekend, including on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
"Severe thunderstorms are possible in Queensland between St Lawrence and Redcliffe, although activity will not be as widespread compared to previous days. Isolated gusty thunderstorms are also possible over western South Australia," Ms Scully said.
The rain will be mixed with extreme temperatures in Queensland, heatwave conditions are forecast for parts of northern Queensland, while in the west both Longreach and Julia Creek are forecast to reach 47°C this weekend.
Showers and storms are possible across parts of southern and eastern Australia, mainly NSW, eastern South Australia, and northern Victoria today.
There is a risk of severe thunderstorms about Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Hunter regions.
Severe thunderstorms are tipped to become more widespread from this weekend.
The focus areas will be north-east NSW, and south-east and central Queensland.
BOM says there "are indications" isolated, very dangerous thunderstorms with destructive winds, giant hail and intense rainfall may be possible across southeast Queensland on Saturday.
Heatwave conditions are impacting much of northern Australia, with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-high 40s in some areas.
In Western Australia, low to severe-intensity heatwave conditions extend through the Kimberley, eastern Pilbara and Interior districts, reaching extreme intensity in some areas.
That famous hotspot at Marble Bar in the north is forecast to reach 49°C on Saturday and is expected to reach 45°C for the next six days.
In the Territory, low to severe-intensity heatwave conditions cover most areas. Locally extreme heatwave levels are forecast around Darwin where warm minimums are leading to uncomfortable nights.
In Queensland, low to locally severe heatwave conditions are building along the east coast, including Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and areas surrounding Cairns.
The bureau declared an El Nino in September with its drying climate influence expected to continue into autumn although rain has persisted so far.
